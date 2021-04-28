Police standoff case moves to common pleas

Apr. 28—FARRELL — The case against a man accused in a police standoff in Farrell last month is moving to Mercer County Common Pleas Court.

Anthony Harris, 26, of Youngstown, Ohio, is facing charges of prohibited possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During Harris' preliminary hearing at Monday before District Judge Mary Ann Odem of Farrell, the judge withdrew a charge of theft and ordered the remaining charges be held for common pleas court. His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 29, before Judge Robert G. Yeatts.

Police said Harris abducted an 18-year-old woman and her year-old daughter on March 5 and took them from Youngstown to a house in Farrell.

Youngstown authorities alerted Farrell police about the incident at 7 a.m. and reported that Harris was driving a blue 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt. Farrell police said they found the car parked outside 1147 Wallis Ave. Youngstown police asked that the car be held as evidence, according to a criminal complaint, and Farrell police took the vehicle.

The woman called Mercer County 911 at 7:45 a.m. and reported the car was stolen. Police said the dispatcher heard a man in the background giving the woman instructions. Police got the woman and child out of the house.

Police said the woman had face and shoulder injuries, and allege in the criminal complate that Harris caused the injuries, hit the child, took the woman's cell phone and forced them into the car.

Police raided the address and took Harris into custody. Police said they found 3.7 ounces of suspected marijuana and a .38 caliber weapon that had reportedly been stolen in Trumbull County.

Harris is being held in Mercer County Jail on a $25,000 bond, according to court documents.

NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.