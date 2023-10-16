Police standoff ends in Kansas City after victim didn’t participate in investigation

A police standoff ended Sunday night in Kansas City after a victim declined to cooperate with an investigation.

Officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of East 65th Street, where shots were reported, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police found a man who had been grazed by a gunshot, and emergency medical services took him to a hospital with minor injuries.

During the initial investigation, police believed there was a female subject of interest inside a nearby home who they attempted to contact multiple times. The woman didn’t come out, so a standoff began, which included bringing negotiators to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Detectives met with the man in the hospital, but he didn’t want to cooperate with the investigation. At the scene, officers heard varying information from people in the area about the situation.

Around 11 p.m., the standoff ended.