Police standoff ends with man accused of assaulting woman in her KC home in custody

A police standoff ended after several hours Tuesday morning, when a man accused of assaulting a woman in her home was taken into custody.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. to a domestic violence assault in the 3600 block of East 46th Terrace, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in a news release.

A woman told police a man assaulted her in her home, Becchina said. Police identified the man and found he had an unrelated felony warrant and may have been armed.

Officers helped a teen boy — who was also in the home — exit unharmed, but the man refused to leave the residence.

Because he may have been armed, police backed off and surrounded the home so he couldn’t escape. Tactical officers and peace negotiators also responded to the scene.

The male suspect eventually exited the home around 9 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation into the domestic assault is ongoing.