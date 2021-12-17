Police standoff at home near Lakewood after caller reports shots fired inside

Lakewood police and Pierce County deputies responded Friday morning to a home near Lakewood where a caller reported a man was hallucinating and firing off gunshots, deputies said.

Police responded about 6:40 a.m. to the 10500 block of 109th Avenue Southwest after a caller reported a relative was shooting inside the home. The 911 caller told deputies the man, in his 50s, was not firing the gun at him.

Lakes High School was on a modified lockdown while police and deputies responded, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said.

Moss said everyone inside the home was able to evacuate safely, and only the shooter was still inside.

A negotiator from Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene to try to talk with the man inside the home. Moss said deputies were still on the scene trying to talk with him at 8:15 a.m.

Military Road Southwest was closed at 108th Avenue Southwest while deputies respond.