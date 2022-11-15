Police standoff in Latrobe ends with arrest

A standoff with Latrobe police ended with the suspect in custody Tuesday morning.

A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 the incident started around 7:30 a.m.

Latrobe police asked people to stay away from the area of Oak and Ligonier streets in the city due to an active police incident.

Just after 9 a.m., police said the incident had been resolved.

No other information was immediately available.

