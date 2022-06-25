Police: Standoff leaves man tear-gassed after disturbance at Myrtle Beach home

A standoff took place between officers and a Myrtle Beach man after police say the armed man threatened to harm himself while his former girlfriend collected her items from their home following a domestic dispute.

Charges against Jeffery Brenneman have not yet been announced.

Officers were called to the residence on 27th Avenue North on Thursday around 11 a.m. to check a home and help the ex-girlfriend retrieve her belongings, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook post on Friday.

Brenneman, who police say fought with his ex-girlfriend on June 21, was not believed to be at the residence. But police said officers found him inside, armed, as they searched the property.

The woman was on the second floor of the home when officers started speaking to Brenneman on the first floor, and he threatened to hurt himself, according to the post.

Police said there was no safe exit for the woman on the ground floor, so other officers helped her out a second floor window. After she was safe, the officers with Brenneman moved to a secure area. The woman was not injured.

Negotiators spoke with Brenneman for “several hours” before they convinced him to move to the front door, police said.

However, he refused to leave the yard, prompting police to use tear gas in an attempt to keep him from reentering the home, where he had left his guns.

That forced Brenneman to the officers, who then took him into custody before he was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, according to the police. He was not injured.