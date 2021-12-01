Police in standoff with man suspected in shooting woman at Kansas City, Kansas, park

Law enforcement officers are in a standoff with a man who barricaded himself following a shooting at a nearby park that critically injured a woman Wednesday morning, a spokesman for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Members of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department and the sheriff’s office were trying to negotiate the surrender of the man, who had barricaded himself near North 55th Street and Everett Avenue, said Capt. Kyle Harvey, a spokesman for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The man is a suspect in the shooting of a woman that occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday at Welborn Park, near North 55th Street and Jodee Lane, Harvey said.

The woman, in her late 20s, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled from the scene of the shooting in a newer gold SUV. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).