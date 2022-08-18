Police standoff in Manchester ends after more than two hours with person in custody

Aug. 18—A police standoff in the center of Manchester ended with an arrest after more than two hours Wednesday evening.

City police said in social media posts that a person refused to leave an apartment as officers tried to serve an arrest warrant just before 7 p.m.

Police have not made public the person's identity, or the charges in the arrest warrant.

Police evacuated the three-story apartment building on the corner of Maple Street and Merrimack Street, and brought a SWAT team and crisis negotiators to the building.

Police cars surrounded the block and directed traffic off Maple Street. Residents stood under trees and on neighbors' porches in the light rain as the city grew dark.

Police let residents back in the building just before 9:30 p.m. and left the area.

Police said the person was in custody.