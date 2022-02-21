Police standoff shuts down I-65 south in Bullitt County of Louisville

A standoff with a person involved in a police chase shut down Interstate 65 in Bullitt County just south of Louisville on Monday afternoon.

A chase began near Clarksville, Indiana, earlier in the afternoon and continued into Kentucky, Kentucky State Police Trooper Scotty Sharp said.

The person is thought to be armed, leading to a standoff near a rest area on southbound I-65, he said. The incident began around 2 p.m. Police had not yet approached the vehicle as of 3:45 p.m., he said.

Traffic was closed in both directions and was being detoured, according to Bullitt County police dispatchers.

You may like: Medina Spirit disqualified from 2021 Kentucky Derby win, Bob Baffert suspended 90 days

This story will be updated.

Reach Chris Kenning at ckenning@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Police standoff shuts down I-65 south of Louisville