Police in standoff at Southeast Rochester hotel
Aug. 3—The Rochester Police Department responded to a domestic incident involving a person in crisis at Extended Stay America on Woodlake Drive Southeast in Rochester Monday, Aug. 2, evening.
The person was possibly armed, according to a press release from the Rochester Police Department sent at 5:19 p.m. Monday.
Over a dozen law enforcement vehicles, including SWAT, were on scene as well as a negotiations team.
Access to the hotel was closed off.
Police were asking the public to stay away.
This is a developing story.
Another tactical unit just arrived on the scene. Officers armed with assault rifles and riot shields. pic.twitter.com/sdIj9xWTvg
— Erich Fisher (@ETFisher24) August 2, 2021