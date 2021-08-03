Police in standoff at Southeast Rochester hotel

Aug. 3—The Rochester Police Department responded to a domestic incident involving a person in crisis at Extended Stay America on Woodlake Drive Southeast in Rochester Monday, Aug. 2, evening.

The person was possibly armed, according to a press release from the Rochester Police Department sent at 5:19 p.m. Monday.

Over a dozen law enforcement vehicles, including SWAT, were on scene as well as a negotiations team.

Access to the hotel was closed off.

Police were asking the public to stay away.

This is a developing story.

Another tactical unit just arrived on the scene. Officers armed with assault rifles and riot shields. pic.twitter.com/sdIj9xWTvg

— Erich Fisher (@ETFisher24) August 2, 2021