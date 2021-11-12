Police: Standoff started after Hempfield man scared woman into trip to liquor store

Nov. 12—When a bar along Route 136 was closed Wednesday evening, 46-year-old George J. Gardner asked a relative to drive him to the liquor store.

She refused, instead telling him he had a drinking problem.

Gardner fired a gunshot through the windshield of the car she was driving.

She relented, took him to the liquor store and dropped him off at his home in the 300 block of Edna Road in Hempfield. Then she called police, according to court papers filed against Gardner.

That started a standoff with police that lasted more than four hours, ending when Gardner walked out of his home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was flown to a hospital, according to police.

State troopers arrived at the Edna Road home about 8 p.m. and called Gardner, who refused to come out. He told police he had multiple guns inside and they would be "in a world of hurt" if they attempted to enter or if he came out, Trooper Philip Dern reported.

Neighbors were fearful as the area was filled with police and Edna and Bucktown roads were closed while the state police Special Emergency Response Team worked to get Gardner out of his house.

"I can tell you it was very scary," Shelley Jupena said.

She lives on Edna Road with her husband, Tim. They received a text message from a neighbor about 8:30 p.m. asking what was going on.

"We looked outside and there were state police and North Huntingdon police everywhere," Jupena said. "My husband went out to look on the porch and a trooper told him to get back in because it was a dangerous situation."

Troopers used loudspeakers in an effort to get Gardner out, and fired explosives and tear gas into his home, Jupena said.

The explosives "literally shook our house," she said.

After tear gas was used, police went into the home and an ambulance pulled up, Jupena said.

"No one's officially told us what all actually went on," she said.

Gardner is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, simple assault and making terroristic threats.

According to online dockets, Gardner was free on $50,000 bond after his arrest by North Huntingdon police July 25 on multiple assault charges. Police said he intentionally attempted to strike several people, including three McDonald's employees outside the restaurant, while driving his 2008 Toyota pickup truck around the restaurant at a high rate of speed.

Gardner is also charged with DUI in that case. A trial date has not been scheduled.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .