Police in standoff with suspect in South Seattle

Police officers are at the scene of a standoff with a suspect in South Seattle.

The Seattle Police Department first tweeted about a barricaded suspect in the 5000 block of South Thistle Street in the Rainier Valley at 4:29 a.m. on Friday.

No further information has been released, but there is not a large police response to the incident.

A KIRO 7 news crew at the scene saw three police cars sitting outside an apartment building. Officers appear to be waiting out the suspect.

Earlier on Friday, police investigated a shooting in the 700 block of East Denny Way. Police said they found one victim with a non-life threatening injury.

No suspect was found.







