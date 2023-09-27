Police standoff at SW Atlanta home

TechCrunch

Palo Alto Networks' stock price has been on the rise on the back of strong earnings and growing demand for cybersecurity services, and now the company is using that momentum to do a little shopping. TechCrunch has confirmed with multiple sources that Palo Alto is in advanced negotiations to buy not one, but two, security startups out of Israel for around $1 billion altogether to expand its portfolio of services. Specifically, it is looking at Talon Cyber Security -- which has developed an enterprise browser aimed at security distributed workforces -- for between $600 million and $700 million; and Dig Security -- a specialist in securing data across public clouds -- for between $300 million and $400 million.