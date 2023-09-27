Police standoff at SW Atlanta home
A witness who lives in the rooming house says the man at the center of the police standoff has threatened him and his son multiple times.
The Talos Principle 2 is coming out for PC (via Steam and Epic Games), the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 2.
Google has announced the launch of its earthquake alert system for Android devices in India. The company on Wednesday said the system, developed with consultation from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Center (NSC), will provide early earthquake alerts for Android users in an area that's likely to be impacted. Google said that the alerts are sent to users experiencing MMI 5+ shaking during an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude.
Aston Martin says its F1 efforts have contributed to the development of its forthcoming Valhalla hypercar, now with nearly 1,000 horsepower.
CMF, the budget-friendly sub-brand Nothing announced back in August, has launched its first products: A smartwatch, a pair of earbuds and a GaN charger.
Palo Alto Networks' stock price has been on the rise on the back of strong earnings and growing demand for cybersecurity services, and now the company is using that momentum to do a little shopping. TechCrunch has confirmed with multiple sources that Palo Alto is in advanced negotiations to buy not one, but two, security startups out of Israel for around $1 billion altogether to expand its portfolio of services. Specifically, it is looking at Talon Cyber Security -- which has developed an enterprise browser aimed at security distributed workforces -- for between $600 million and $700 million; and Dig Security -- a specialist in securing data across public clouds -- for between $300 million and $400 million.
From travel delays to limited food inspections, a government shutdown would touch millions of Americans.
Target expects to lose roughly $1.2 billion in profits from retail theft in 2022 and 2023.
Nobody makes enemies like Donald Trump, and his 2024 presidential election campaign promises some interesting new ones. The most recent: electric vehicles.
The U.S. has the highest rate of single parenthood anywhere in the world. Some researchers say family structure is an underappreciated source of many of America's thorniest problems.
Adam Wainwright earned his 200th career win in his final start with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Talkdesk, a company once valued at $10 billion that sells software to help large corporations improve customer service, has laid off more employees — the third round of cuts in less than 14 months. The 12-year-old San Francisco-based company uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve customer service for midmarket and enterprise businesses. Talkdesk reportedly laid off staff in February of this year and in August 2022, when it had about 2,100 employees.
Mike Trout opened up about another season being shortened by injury and said he is looking ahead to Angels spring training.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices.
The Found team recorded this episode live from TechCrunch Disrupt. Hosts Dom-Madori Davis and Becca Szkutak sat down with Window Snyder, a trailblazer in the cybersecurity industry who has dedicated her decades-long career to ensuring the internet and our devices are secure. Snyder talked about why after years of working at companies like Apple, Microsoft, Fastly and Square now was the right time to launch her startup, Thistle, which looks to build the security infrastructure needed to keep internet-connected smart devices safe.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Discover our shopping writers and editors’ top picks to help you prep, cook, store and more.
Compression packing cubes and a supportive pillow are among my favorite travel companions.
The Ancel AD310 OBD II Scanner is currently a fantastic deal, offering a substantial 35% discount from its original price of $24.99.
Photographer Phoebe Cheong lives in Brooklyn with her cat and was inspired by her grandmother to live amongst a massive collection of plants. The post This NYC photographer has over 200 plants in her ‘jungle home’ — see for yourself! appeared first on In The Know.
The well-regarded Beats Studio Buds + earbuds have fallen to an all-time low price of $100. This deal can be accessed via the website Woot for a limited time.