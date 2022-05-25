Police standoff in west Wichita appears to end with shooting of suspect

A person appears to have been shot by police during standoff Wednesday afternoon in west Wichita, according to 911 emergency communications.

The communications around 12:45 p.m. said that an officer had fired shots and a suspect was down in a garage. Asked what those emergency communications were in regard to, a 911 emergency communications supervisor said it was in regard to a standoff earlier in the day.

Wichita police spokesperson officer Chad Ditch told media that the standoff started with a shooting call around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of North Milstead. Arriving officers found a woman and girl outside of the home. A man with a gun ran inside when officers arrived, Ditch said.

Other people were inside the home but left it a short time later. Ditch said the original shooting call started with an argument in the home and the man firing a single gunshot at someone, but not hitting them. He said the 39-year-old man has warrants for aggravated kidnapping.