Police standoff in Wisconsin Rapids ends 'without incident,' suspect in custody

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − A suspect involved in a standoff with police Thursday afternoon in Wisconsin Rapids is in custody "without incident," according to Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, Marshfield Police Department and members of the Marathon County Sheriff's Office were at the scene of a standoff with an "armed barricaded subject" at the corner of Seventh Avenue North and Fremont Street, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

The person who was inside is a suspect wanted in Marathon County for shooting at a deputy during a vehicle chase, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Standoff in Wisconsin Rapids ends without incident, suspect in custody