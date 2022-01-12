Police, Stanislaus sheriff’s deputies working closed-off scene in Oakdale

Oakdale police and Stanislaus sheriff’s SWAT and hostage negotiation deputies are on the scene of an incident in the area of Laurel and Eucalyptus avenue.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Oakdale Police Department reported on social media that Laurel Avenue is shut down between B Street and Eucalyptus Avenue. It asked residents to avoid the area.

Officers and Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies are working the scene. No information has been released on what the situation is.

A resident of the area told The Bee she heard five or six “booms” at 1 a.m. and then heard sirens seemingly coming from all directions. Police were on the scene first, she said, and used a public-address system to order someone to come out from a house down the street.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Erich Layton told The Bee in a text, “That is an Oakdale PD incident that we are assisting on. Our SWAT team, hostage negotiation team, and drone team is assisting.”

Sheriff Jeff Dirkse was on the scene himself for a time.

Magnolia Elementary School was put on lockdown for almost an hour. On its website, it posted this message to families: “This is a message from the Oakdale Joint Unified School District to notify families that at approximately 8:15 am the Oakdale Police Department engaged in an enforcement action near Magnolia Elementary School. The school was directed to institute a Lockdown as a precautionary measure. At 9:10 am the school was provided the “All Clear” and school activities resumed as normal. We appreciate the cooperation with Oakdale Police Department. Students and staff are to be commended for their quick response to insure everyone’s safety. Thank you.”

Because it’s an OPD case, Layton could say no more. Messages left with Oakdale police spokeswomen were not immediately answered.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information is available.