Police say New Stanton Manor fire was intentionally set during argument

Sep. 5—A Hempfield man is accused by state police of setting a fire in his apartment Sunday morning, prompting the evacuation of the building, according to court papers.

Frank M. Starr, 45, is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Troopers were called to New Stanton Manor at 7:30 a.m. after a reported domestic dispute and fire. Police said Starr got into an argument and fight with someone inside an apartment and threw a glass vase and knife at the person.

He yelled several threats and used a lighter to set ablaze the person's clothing and a chair in the living room, according to court papers. The building, which police said is home to elderly and handicapped people as well as children, was evacuated.

Firefighters extinguished the flames.

Starr is charged with aggravated assault, arson, causing catastrophe and related offenses. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 20.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .