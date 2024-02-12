Police and state agents investigate shooting that injured officer: I-Team

ONTARIO, Ohio (WJW) — Police and state agents are investigating a shooting in Ontario in Richland County.

Police sources confirm to the Fox 8 I-Team that a law enforcement officer was shot and injured as well as another female victim. Both have been taken to the hospital.

Several officers remain on scene on Landings Court. Sources also say a suspect is barricaded in a home.

The officer was not identified at this time.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

