Police: State trooper hospitalized after drunken driving crash in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD — A Massachusetts State Trooper is in the hospital after what police say was a head-on drunk driving crash in Marshfield Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Standish Street as the trooper was heading home.

The State Police Association said the other driver, a Marshfield man in his 20s, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and other related charges. He was released a few hours later on bail.

A Massachusetts State Trooper is in the hospital after what police say was a head-on drunk driving crash in Marshfield Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

"Our thoughts this morning are with our Trooper, his wife, his young children and their family," the State Police Association of Massachusetts said in a Facebook post. "This incident yet again reminds us of the dangers our members face daily while serving the Commonwealth. Our message to the public this morning is simple. DRIVE SOBER - there is no excuse."

Everything Smashed Potatoes, Lamb Chop Lollipops: Small bites, big flavor at Honey Baby

2 years for $22: Four benefits of a Patriotledger.com subscription

The trooper, who has been a State Police detective for more than 10 years, has non-life threatening injuries. He was still in the hospital as of early Wednesday morning,

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Our latest offer is $22 for 2 years.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: State trooper hospitalized in Marshfield drunken driving crash