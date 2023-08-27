Police statement details events leading up to ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ cast member arrests

Atlanta police have released new details regarding the circumstances surrounding the arrest of three reality stars.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a physical altercation at the Lucca Lounge on Pharr Road at 11:40 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, he saw four patrons involved in a physical altercation with the security guards at the business.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The four patrons involved in the fight were 35-year-old Erica Mena, 35-year-old Rodney Shaw (A.K.A. Zellswag), 37-year-old Addie Richardson (A.K.A. Bambi Richardson) and Kareem Cadet.

According to the investigation, the fight began after the four refused to leave the club after security guards attempted to kick them out.

Authorities said when the officer tried to de-escalate the situation and help the four leave the business peacefully, they became “physically aggressive” towards the officer.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that Mena bit the officer.

TRENDING STORIES:

With the assistance of security guards, police said the four were removed from the business.

According to the Fulton County Jail, all four individuals were charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Mena and Shaw were also charged with simple battery.

Officials also charged Mena with simple battery against a police officer.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Richardson and Mena are members of the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast.

Shaw is known for his role in “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

It is unclear if Cadet is affiliated with the franchise.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the network that carries the show for a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]