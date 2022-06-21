Police: Staunton man charged with murder after child dies, investigation ongoing

STAUNTON — Police arrested a Staunton man Monday and charged him with murder in the death of a 2-year-old child, according to a press release from the Staunton Police Department.

Christopher S. Hoover, 23, is facing a charge of second-degree murder after police said the child died Saturday.

Authorities arrested Hoover on Monday.

He is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Additional details were not released.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Christopher S. Hoover.

More: Crimora homicide: Man claimed gun discharged multiple times as he and wife struggled over weapon

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Staunton man charged with murder in child's death