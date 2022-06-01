Police: Step-grandparents arrested in 'heartbreaking' child abuse case Monday

The step-grandparents of a child who authorities say was found extremely underweight and showing signs of abuse have been arrested on child abuse charges.

Armin Rodriguez, 70, and Susan Rodriguez, 67, were booked into the Hamilton County jail late Monday.

According to court documents, in February, their daughter Amy Rodriguez, 45, was charged with 11 counts of felony child endangering involving the same child.

The child's biological father, Anthony Dangel, 47, was charged with one count of felony child endangering, according to court documents. Officials at the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said he knew about the abuse and failed to protect his child.

Armin and Susan Rodriguez are accused of abuse themselves, according to court documents.

Delhi Police Lt. Joe Macaluso has described the case as "heartbreaking."

According to the indictment, the abuse took place between 2018 and 2021.

"This abuse included forcing the victim to stand in a corner for days at a time, strapping the child to a bed, refusing to allow the child to use the restroom, and failing to provide adequate clothing, bedding, or blankets," the prosecutor's office reported.

Prosecutors said the child is severely underweight and has post-traumatic stress disorder.

The prosecutor's office said both Dangel and Amy Rodriguez were employed at the Miami Township Fire Department in Hamilton County as emergency medical technicians.

Miami Township Trustee Mike Robison said Anthony Dangel was initially placed on unpaid administrative leave once the board of trustees learned of his arrest and the charges. The board voted at their March 16 meeting to terminate Anthony's employment, Robison said.

Amy Rodriguez was also employed by the fire department until December 2019, according to the department.

Enquirer Media Partner Fox 19 contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Step-grandparents arrested in "heartbreaking" child abuse case