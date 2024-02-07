Police: Stepmom admitted causing fatal injuries to boy at Eaton County hotel

DELTA TWP. — A woman charged with killing her 6-year-old stepson at an Eaton County hotel last month admitted causing internal injuries that apparently led to his death, court records indicate.

Elysa Ella-Ann Kelemen, 32, of Flint, said she planted her knee into the boy's stomach as he lay on the floor after becoming angry with something he had done, a detective testified.

The boy, Kyron Kelemen, became unresponsive a short time later and died that day, Jan. 12, the testimony indicated.

At the child's autopsy the next morning, a pathologist at Sparrow Hospital said Kyron suffered lacerations to his liver and pancreas from blunt force trauma and was "covered in bruises" from his "head to his knees," Eaton County Sheriff's Detective Ted Johnson testified.

Elysa Kelemen was arraigned Friday on an open murder charge and was being held in the Eaton County Jail. A judge set a $1 million cash bond for her.

The Eaton County Public Defender's Office, which is representing Kelemen, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Tuesday.

Police did not publicly report Kyron's death for more than two weeks after the Jan. 12 incident at the Travelodge by Wyndham on West Saginaw Highway in Delta Township. The sheriff's department and the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office released statements on Monday acknowledging the criminal case.

Deputies were called to the hotel shortly before 1 p.m. for a 6-year-old boy in cardiac arrest, Johnson testified.

He did not specifically cite the cause or time of death but told Eaton County District Judge Kelly Morton he was present for the autopsy the following morning and was told of Kyron's injuries.

In a Feb. 1 police interview, Johnson testified, Elysa Kelemen said she was angry with her husband, Kyron's biological father, about a "girl" who was talking to him and sending her messages when Kyron became upset while playing a computer game and kicked a box the laptop was resting on.

"Thinking that the laptop broke, she got really upset, got off the bed, and while Kyron was laying on the floor, came down with her knee to his stomach," the detective testified.

Kelemen said Kyron started vomiting, and she put him in the shower, Johnson said. The boy soon became unresponsive, so she pulled him out, began cardio pulmonary resuscitation and called 911, the detective said.

Johnson said he relayed that information to the pathologist, who said Kyron's internal injuries could have been caused by a knee to the stomach.

Kelemen said she wished she had taken out her anger on her husband, instead of Kyron, the detective testified.

The woman said, "I didn't realize what I had done until I had done it," he testified.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police: Stepmom admitted causing fatal injuries to boy at Eaton County hotel