Police still gathering info about Hyundai

Dec. 13—Investigators are still looking for information about a vehicle that was near the crime scene around the time four University of Idaho students were killed Nov. 13 at their King Road residence in Moscow.

The FBI is continuing to sort through the tips to help find the occupant or occupants of a 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra.

In a video message released Monday, Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier said the total number of tips that have been sent to investigators regarding the investigation into the stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen have been "overwhelming."

"Our analysts have spent hours sorting through and trying to come up with the most relevant tips first for the investigators to follow up on," he said.

Investigators have also reinterviewed people police have previously spoken with in order to clarify information, or to see if they have new insight they would like to share.

"It does often seem like we're backtracking, but we're really just trying to get the most important details and the best timeline that we can come up with," Lanier said.

Lanier said police remain "100% committed" to solving the case, but it takes time to process all of the information being collected.

He urged people to be vigilant, but not just because of this case. He said people should make vigilance a "way of life."

"We should always be walking with our head up, sticking to lighted paths and walking in groups if we can," Lanier said.

There are still no suspects identified in the case. As the investigation continues to go unresolved, the father of one of the victims spoke to national media about his frustration with the investigation.

Steve Goncalves told Fox News that the public should be looking out for a "sadistic male" because the information he received from Latah County Corner Cathy Mabbutt indicates the killer is a "strong individual."

Story continues

"I got outraged by them not just coming out and saying this was a woman or a man because they should know by the amount of strength it took to deliver the injuries," he told Fox News. "They're just being cowards."

Goncalves said he does not know whether his daughter or Mogen were the targets. They both died in the same bed.

"I have my own suspicions," he said.

Fox News also reported that investigators bagged the victims' hands before the bodies were removed from the crime scene in order to preserve any DNA evidence that may be useful.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.