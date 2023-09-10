Police still gathering information on shooting at Proctor High after football game

A Utica City School District employee was shot in an incident following Saturday's Proctor football game at D'Alessandro Stadium and the Utica Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a shooter.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot on school grounds shortly after 4 p.m. following Proctor's 60-30 victory over Binghamton. An altercation broke out in the parking lot and multiple members of the school district's security staff intervened in an attempt to break it up.

"During the altercation, shots rang out," said Mark Williams, Utica's chief of police, during a press conference held later Saturday.

The police department added on its Facebook page that "one victim was struck, and all students at the game are all safe and accounted for."

At least two gunshots were fired and one hit one of the security staffers in the back of the head.

The injured staff member is being treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital and is reported in critical, but stable condition. Police have not released a name.

"We would be remiss if we did not mention the heroics of this security officer and the others who attempted to break up the fight and put themselves in harm's way so the spectators and students watching the game were not in danger," the police department wrote in a release detailing the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and has been assigned to Utica's Major Crimes Unit. Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance and social media videos in an effort to identify a suspect and gather additional information about the incident. Anyone with information can contact the police department by calling (315) 223-3556 or can submit an anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling (866) 730-TIPS, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: Security guard injured in shooting at high school football game