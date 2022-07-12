UPDATE: Police still investigating apparent hit and run that injured two

Jul. 12—WEATHERFORD — Two 28-year-olds are recovering after sustaining injuries in what police early on were investigating as a possible road rage incident.

Weatherford PD responded the 800 block of S. Bowie around 9 p.m. June 30 on a call for major accident. Once on scene, they observed a tan SUV resting on its side after appearing to have rolled after striking the curb, according to a police report.

The occupants of the vehicle, a male and female, both 28, were still inside the vehicle and had to be extricated due to the severity of the damage. Both were transported to a medical facility in Fort Worth for treatment, with one occupant discharged from the hospital as of Tuesday morning and the second still receiving treatment for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Both occupants, several witnesses and good Samaritans who stopped to help were able to provide a detailed description of an additional vehicle that was involved and believed to be the cause of the crash. A vehicle matching that description has since been located by members of the Weatherford Police Department and is being processed at this time, according to police. The investigation has been assigned to Det. Jason Morrow for continued investigation. Possible suspects have been identified; however, the case is still very active and further information cannot be released at this time, police said.

Anyone with further information can contact Morrow at the Weatherford Police Department at 817-598-4310.