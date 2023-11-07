Police still investigating death of Jewish man at competing demonstrations over Israel-Hamas war
At a press conference on Tuesday, Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff asked for the public’s help in determining what occurred between two men on Sunday during competing pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Thousand Oaks, Calif., that resulted in the death of a Jewish man, Paul Kessler. Fryhoff said the suspect who had a confrontation with Kessler remained at the scene of the incident and willingly answered police questions. Fryhoff also said the incident is being investigated as a homicide, and a hate crime has not been ruled out.