Police still investigating death of Willimantic man

May 12—As of Wednesday, police were still investigating the death of a Willimantic man who was found by a trailhead in Watertown on Saturday morning.

Watertown police identified the man as 32- year- old Corey Scarduzio.

According to police, the police department received a call at 7: 51 a. m. Saturday from passing motorists about an unresponsive male laying in the dirt parking area of the Echo Lake conservation trail off of Ice House Road.

First responders found the male, who was not identified at the time, to be deceased at the scene.

According to police, the circumstances appeared to be "suspicious in nature."

Watertown Police Lt. Patrick Girourd said Wednesday afternoon the incident was still under investigation.

Personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Officer could not be reached Wednesday afternoon to provide the status of the autopsy.

Personnel from the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad assisted members of the Watertown Police Department's Detective Bureau with the investigation.

The day of the incident, Ice House Road was closed from Saco Street to Echo Lake Road.

Girourd said Wednesday police would not be releasing any additional information at this time.

Follow The Chronicle on Twitter — @ thechroniclect.