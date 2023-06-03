Police still investigating Keeper of the Plains shooting that hospitalized a teen

Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects who shot a teen in the chest early Friday morning at the Keeper of the Plains north parking lot, Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said Saturday.

“He was very lucky” to survive, he said.

Police are following up on a suspect vehicle and tag that they got using the Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, which alerts officers when they spot specific license plates or a make and model of vehicle that police are looking for.

Police were called to a Wichita hospital around 3 a.m. Friday morning after a 17-year-old Andover boy showed up with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The boy, who was seriously injured, was rushed into surgery and listed as stable on Friday.

Rebolledo did not know if he was still hospitalized or his condition on Saturday. He said hospital staff only notify them if they succumb to their injuries, which they have not.

“Officers learned that before the incident, the 17-year-old victim had a brief verbal interaction with an unknown male, and as the unknown male was leaving the scene in a vehicle with other unknown males, shots were fired striking the victim once,” Rebolledo said in a news release Friday. “At the time of the incident, the parking lot was occupied by several juveniles.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282. Callers can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.