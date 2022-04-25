Police still investigating shootings at local pub

Apr. 25—Detectives with the Milledgeville Police Department are still sorting out what type of an argument led to two men exchanging gunfire inside a local pub last Saturday morning.

The two men were both critically injured.

They both now face criminal charges related to the exchange of gunfire, police say.

The shootings also left two other, a man and woman wounded. Police said those victims were innocent bystanders inside Columbia Pub & Billiards, located in a shopping center off North Columbia Street in Milledgeville.

"We're still investigating the shootings at this time," said Milledgeville Police Chief Dray Swicord.

Detective Phillip Vinson said in a press release Friday morning that police had identified several "persons of interest" and had sworn out warrants against the two men involved in shooting at one another.

Since the shootings happened, police officers and detectives have released new developments in the case, including the identities of the two men that exchanged gunfire.

Marquis Whipple, 28, and George Washington, 34, both sustained gunshot wounds resulting from their exchange of gunfire inside the newly established business shortly before 2 a.m., Swicord said.

Vinson said in the press release Friday that Whipple and Washington have each been charged with one count of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

"Additional charges may be brought forth as the investigation continues," Vinson said.

Officers found Whipple in the rear of the pub when they got to the scene, according to the police chief.

Within a short time, firefighters/first responders with Milledgeville Fire Rescue Services arrived, as did personnel with Grady Emergency Medical Services to render aid to Whipple.

He was later taken by ambulance to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center in Macon.

Officers also discovered that two other people had been shot inside the pub.

Officer J.R. Childress said he talked with a woman, identified as Shari Shinholster, who told him that she sustained a gunshot wound to her right wrist.

Shinholster told Childress that she went to the emergency room of Atrium Health Navient Baldwin hospital in Milledgeville where she received treatment.

Shinholster told the officer that she and a friend were inside the pub when they heard gunshots going off. She said she, along with everyone inside the pub, went down to the floor at the sound of the gunshots.

The woman said she later went outside with a friend and discovered she had been struck by one of the bullets during the gunfire.

Shinholster's cellphone was collected for evidence because it could have a projectile inside it.

Childress said while he was gathering information from Shinholster, another vehicle arrived at the local hospital with another gunshot victim.

That person turned out to be Washington.

He sustained gunshot wounds to the right side of his chest, as well as his right hip.

Washington was later transferred to a Macon hospital.

Childress said due to the severity of Washington's injuries, he was unable to provide information about what happened.

"He was only able to give me a thumbs-up that he was going to be OK," Childress said in his report.

Meanwhile, Childress said while he was awaiting additional medical information concerning Washington, a third person arrived at the hospital.

Quentin Ford told the police officer that he was also the victim of a gunshot wound while at the pub.

After the shooting, Ford told Childress he drove home not realizing he had been hit by one of the bullets.

The officer said Ford told him after he got home that he realized he had been shot in the chest.

Medical personnel at the hospital told Ford sustained a graze wound to his chest.

The investigation was continuing Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the shooting at the pub is asked to call the Milledgeville Police Department's Detective Bureau at 478-414-4090.