Police still investigating Sunday's fatal shooting in Geneva

Jul. 15—GENEVA — City police continue to investigate a road rage incident that killed a young father of three Sunday in front of his family.

Matthew Lambert, 30, of Geneva, was shot and killed after an argument between him and a pizza delivery driver escalated at about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sherman and East Tibbitts streets.

"We are still sorting things out," Geneva Police Chief John Camper said Friday.

Camper said no one has been charged in the incident.

Police have said it all started as an argument over the pizza delivery driver speeding down the street and it escalated from there.

Neighbor Jordan Mast, who lives around the corner on Maple Street, said speeding is a problem on Sherman Street.

"People race up and down the street," he said.

Camper said he's not ruling anything out until all the facts are gathered.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.

Once it's completed, police will turn the information over to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office, Camper said.

Anyone with any information should contact the Geneva Police Department at 440-466-1111.