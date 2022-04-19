Police still investigating Town of Sherburne shooting that left man dead in residence

Police are still investigating a shooting in a Town of Sherburne residence that left one man dead.

According to a Chenango County Sheriff's Office news release, 39-year-old Joseph M. Hubbard, of Poolville in Madison County, was found dead inside a Knapp Road residence after deputies responded to a report of gunfire at about 3 p.m. on April 10.

Investigators say Hubbard was shot by a rifle and the wounds were not self-inflicted. The sheriff's office said two other adults and children were inside the residence at the time and the people involved were known to each other.

Sheriff's Office Lt. Joshua Gould said investigators are trying to determine what occurred before the shooting, and the office is waiting on lab results before determining if criminal charges will be filed.

The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the New York State Police in the investigation.

