Police still looking to fourth suspect in Tupelo triple homicide

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·2 min read

Aug. 6—TUPELO — Two weeks after three young adults were gunned down in a Tupelo neighborhood, police are still looking for the fourth suspect and anyone who is hiding him.

Police have arrest warrants charging Jaylen Antwan Wells, 17, of Tupelo, with capital murder in the July 24 triple homicide on Maynard Street. He is described as a 5-foot, 3-inch Black male who weighs 120 pounds.

While the youth is facing life in prison if convicted, anyone who helps Wells elude the law could also face a couple of decades in the penitentiary. The Mississippi Code says that accessory after the fact to a crime that carries a life sentence carries a sentence of up to 20 years in a state prison.

Tupelo police were notified of a shooting in the 200 block of Maynard Drive around 11:45 p.m. on July 24. Officers responding to the residence one block south of the West Main Walmart found three people with gunshot wounds. One adult male died at the scene. A second adult male and one adult female were pronounced dead at the North Mississippi Medical Canter.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Norahs Coleman, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jessica Pannell, 21, and Robben Wilson, 22, died at the hospital in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Police arrested Javion Clifton, 16, and Shamar Carroll, 17, both of Tupelo, on Tuesday July 26. The following day, U.S. Marshals arrested the third suspect, Taquon A. Garth, 18, in the Jackson area.

All four suspects will be charged with three counts of capital murder but only Garth could face the death penalty. In 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court banned capital punishment for crimes committed by those under 18.

Anyone with information about Wells' whereabouts or information about additional suspects to contact Tupelo police at 662-841-6491, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or email tips to TPDRecords@tupeloms.gov

william.moore@djournal.com

