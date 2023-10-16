Police still looking for information after Valdosta woman and son disappeared 21 years ago

A Valdosta woman and her son were reported missing 21 years ago and police are looking for clues about their disappearance.

On October 14, 2002, Paula Ann Wade, 23, and her son Brandon Lee Wade, 2, were reported missing from their home in the 1400 block of North St. Augustine Road after she didn’t report to work at Sam’s Club.

The FBI has released age-progressed photos to show what they might look like today.

Paula has a birthmark on the upper part of one of her legs and her canine teeth protrude in front of her other top teeth.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact the FBI’s Atlanta field office at 770-216-3000.

You can also submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/.

