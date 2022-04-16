Police still looking for man accused of a sexual assault while working in West Chester

Apr. 15—West Chester Twp. police are continuing to looking for a man indicted last year for an alleged sexual assault while working as a massage therapist.

Jordan Washington, 30, of Covington. Ky. was indicted by a Butler County grand jury in November on two counts of sexual battery, both third-degree felonies and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor, according to court documents. The alleged crimes were committed on March 24 and stem from his employment as a massage therapist at a doctor's office on Wunnenberg Way.

Washington has not been located since the indictment was handed down.

According to the State Medical Board of Ohio, Washington's massage therapist license issued in 2018 was suspended on July 3, 2021.

The board citation, dated Nov. 10, states Washington was uncooperative during an investigation into allegations that he touched the breasts of a patient and digitally sexually assaulted her and inappropriately touched the breast of another patient.

The medical board citation also states Washington also answered falsely on his license renewal to the question if any complaints had been filed against him.

Washington is 6 feet 4 inches tall and 195 pounds.

Police are asking anyone who may know where he is to contact their local police department or Deputy Randy Frazier from the US Marshal's Task Force at 513-413-4422 or email tips to rfrazier@ButlerSheriff.org.