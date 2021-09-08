Police still looking for woman's identification

Sep. 8—Decatur policet continue to request the public's assistance in identifying a woman whose body was found at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge last year.

Fishermen found the body on the morning of July 31, 2020, in Crabtree Slough, west of the refuge headquarters and north of Point Mallard Parkway.

Detectives determined the woman was between 25 and 50 years old, 5-foot-9 and about 100 to 140 pounds.

Her ethnicity is undetermined at this time, according to police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez. The FBI assisted in creating a digital forensic reconstruction image of how the woman might have looked.

Cardenas-Martinez said no one has reported a woman missing and no reward has been offered.

Anyone who can identify the woman or who has any other information regarding the case is asked to call Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

