Police still on the lookout for suspect in assault

Mar. 20—ASHTABULA — Police remain on the lookout for an Ashtabula man who allegedly assaulted another person with a firearm last month, according to Ashtabula Police Department.

Barton Cumberland, 35, is wanted by police for reportedly hitting someone in the head with a gun.

During the altercation, the firearm discharged and nearly struck a bystander, according to police.

Cumberland fled the scene on foot and has not yet been found, police said.

The incident allegedly took place shortly after midnight on Feb. 21 at a bar in the 2000 block of Lake Avenue, according to police reports.

A 9-1-1 caller reported an assault with gunshots fired, according to police reports.

The Ashtabula City Solicitor's Office reviewed the report, a warrant for Cumberland's arrest was issued, and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles was notified that he's wanted by police, according to Municipal Court records.

Cumberland faces multiple charges, including felonious assault with a firearm specification, domestic violence, telephone harassment and aggravated menacing, according to Municipal Court records.

Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of Cumberland is asked to contact the Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7172.