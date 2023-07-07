Police still pursuing open murder investigations

Jul. 7—There have been five murders in Glynn County and Brunswick in 2023, four of which have not yet netted arrests.

Police in both jurisdictions say they are working diligently toward that end and that progress is being made.

Of the two murders recorded to date in unincorporated Glynn County, one remains unsolved.

Christopher Suttles, 39, who police said was homeless, was shot and killed June 7 in the woods behind an apartment complex off Merchants Way. Officers responded to the woods before sunrise that morning to a report of shots being fired. By the time they arrived, the shooter was gone and Suttles was left suffering form a gunshot wound.

Cases like Suttles' are challenging, officers said, but the investigations continue every day.

"Each day that we're able to go through the motions on these there is progress," said Glynn County Police Capt. Michael Robinson.

The other murder in 2023 in unincorporated Glynn County occurred nearly two weeks prior to that incident when police say Ricky Ricardo Easterling shot Dawn Newbauer, 53, to death early on May 20 outside the restaurant where she worked in the Retreat Village on St. Simons Island. Easterling was arrested later that day and charged with murder and associated crimes.

Newbauer was from Brunswick.

Brunswick Assistant Police Chief Angela Smith said her department also is continuing to investigate unsolved homicides. There have been three in the city this year.

In the shooting of 16-year-old My'kal Ellis on June 13 outside his home on Johnston Street in Brunswick, investigators say they have identified a suspect and are actively working to arrest him. Brunswick Police have taken out warrants for Breon Hartley, 21, of Jacksonville on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for his alleged role in My'kal's death.

A week later, in the early morning hours of June 21, Robert Slay, 35, of Brunswick, was shot and killed in a home in the 1100 block of I Street. Officers responded to calls about shots being fired at around 1 a.m. but found no evidence on the streets of the shooting. They were later called back to the area at around 7 a.m. when someone found Slay inside the house and notified police.

Smith said new leads and evidence are still being collected by investigators in both cases.

"I think progress is being made in the Ellis case and the Slay case," she said.

Leads are developing more slowly in the case of Romnel Wilfredo Lopez Alfaro, 38, who was found May 1 shot to death in a gray Honda Civic in the 2200 block of Amherst Street in Brunswick.

Officers discovered Alfaro's body when called to the block because of a report of a car that seemed out of place in the neighborhood.

"We are still in contact with the families in all the cases and are still gathering information and combing through evidence to bring the people responsible to justice," Smith said.

She encourages anyone with information about any of the cases to contact the Brunswick Police Department's Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516.

Likewise, Robinson encourages anyone with information about the two murder cases in Glynn County to contact the Glynn County Police Department's Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.