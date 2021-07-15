Police still search for missing Hinsdale man

Jul. 15—HINSDALE — Police are still searching for a man whose father reported him missing Tuesday morning.

Michael Aldieri, 43, lives with his father on Chesterfield Road in Hinsdale and was last seen walking around downtown Hinsdale just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Police Chief Charles Rataj.

Reached by phone Thursday morning, Aldieri's father, also Michael, said he last saw his son at home on Monday at 9 p.m., before his son went for a walk. He said he has no further information about the whereabouts of his son but was checking this morning to see if his son had used his credit card since Monday.

"I start to talk about it, and I get upset," Aldieri said, "too many missed opportunities."

The missing man is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page Tuesday.

In a separate post that evening, Rataj wrote that officers looked for Aldieri throughout the day and used a drone to search over the Ashuelot River. Officers conducted another search Wednesday morning.

It's unlike Aldieri to leave home, Rataj wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday, and that he likely would stick to the pavement because he is "not a 'woodsy' person." Police speculate he could be in Winchester, Brattleboro or Greenfield, Mass.

Aldieri is not thought to be in danger, Rataj said.

Anyone who thinks he has seen him is asked to call the Hinsdale Police Department at 336-5723.

