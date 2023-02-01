Police are still looking for rappers Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens, who went missing over a week ago after their show in Detroit was canceled due to technical problems. Wicker and Givens, both 31, were supposed to join Kelly, 27, on Jan. 21 as he performs for at a concert for the second time in his career, The New York Times reports.

The post Police Still Searching For 3 Rappers Who Went Missing After Their Detroit Concert Was Canceled appeared first on Blavity.

Police, however, said it’s not clear if Kelly ever arrived at the Detroit venue, located about three hours away from the rapper’s home in Oscoda, Michigan. Investigators said they didn’t find any evidence of activity on any of the men’s phones since the evening of the canceled show.

However, police found a car that Kelly drove in Warren, a city north of Detroit. Police said there was no sign of the missing men when the car was found on Jan. 23.

Kelly’s fiancée Taylor Perrin told police that she last spoke with her loved one on the phone at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 21. Perrin said Kelly told her that the show was being canceled.

According to Perrin, Kelly said said he would look for another venue in Detroit that was holding an open mic session.

Kelly’s phone had stopped receiving messages by 9 p.m. on the night he went missing, Perrin told police.

“We always had contact,” Perrin said according to Newsweek. “We didn’t go hours without talking or at least sending a text to let the other know we’re OK. So my mind is racing. I couldn’t sleep all night.”

Kelly’s mother also reported her son as missing on Jan. 22.

“What was the most concerning, candidly, was the fact that there’s been no activity on their phones since they’ve been reported missing,” Detroit Police Chief James E. White said at a press conference on Tuesday. “And that’s very, very concerning. That’s an unusual circumstance.”