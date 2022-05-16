Police still searching for clues years after Cocoa man shot, killed after dropping son at bus stop

It’s been more than five years since a Cocoa father was murdered just after dropping his son off at a school bus stop.

No arrests have been made since Walter Thomas Jr., 31, was shot and killed about a block from his home in October 2016, but his family is still hoping for justice.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Fiske Boulevard and Grove Avenue.

Investigators are reviewing nearly two dozen cold cases dating back to the early ‘90s looking for fresh leads, including Thomas’ case.

Investigators said they don’t have a lot to go on in his case, and they’ve never recovered a murder weapon.

Video surveillance captured Thomas about a block from his home, which showed a second person arriving, followed by a disagreement over a bicycle just before the suspect starts shooting.

Thomas, a father of five, managed to make it back to his Grove Avenue home, where he collapsed.

His mother, Anna Thomas, said she refuses to let her son’s murder remain a cold case.

“It’s just sad that I don’t have no closure or nothing like that or my grandbabies,” Thomas said. “They hurt every day.”

