Police still searching for driver in Kalihi hit-and-run of woman in a marked crosswalk

Sep. 15—Honolulu police are looking for the driver of an unknown, dark-colored vehicle that struck a 21-year-old woman in a crosswalk in Kalihi Sunday night.

Police said at 7 :45 p.m. Sunday, the vehicle was traveling south on Kalihi Street when it made a left turn onto Dillingham Boulevard, striking the woman as she was walking within the marked crosswalk.

She was on the east side of the intersection when she was hit. Police said she was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene, according to police., and was last seen heading eastbound on Dillingham Boulevard.

Police said at this time, speed does not appear to be a factor, but it remains unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

An investigation is ongoing.