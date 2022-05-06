Police arrest second man accused of killing 4-year-old, adult and injuring others

Note: This story was updated on May 6, 2022, after the arrest of Davieontray Breaux.

The Opelousas Police Department has arrested three people in connection with a shooting that left an adult and a 4-year-old dead and four other children injured.

Police said Davieontray Breaux, also known as Wiggi or Drak, and Felton Martin shot one adult and five children on April 27 at a home in the 700 block of Mia Street.

The adult and a 4-year-old girl were killed. Two other children, a 1-year-old and a 6-year-old, also sustained serious injuries from being shot and were airlifted to a specialized treatment facility, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.

Breaux and Marting, both of Lafayette, were charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion and felon in possession of a firearm.

Breaux was arrested Thursday in Shreveport. Martin was arrested on April 28 in the Baton Rouge area.

Police also arrested Holly Roberts, 36, of Opelousas in connection with the shooting. She was charged with two counts of principal to first-degree murder, three counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

This article originally appeared on Opelousas Daily World: Opelousas Police arrest man accused of killing 4-year-old, adult