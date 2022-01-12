Police still searching for man they say tried to hit a woman with a car on New Year’s

Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they say attempted to hit a woman with his car on Dec. 31 after an argument.

Police have accused Antonio Maurice Roberson, 44, of Ridgeland of attempted murder after they say he pulled up behind a mother dropping her child off at a relative’s house on Possum Corner Road, then tried to hit her on New Year’s night, Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby with the Sheriff’s Office said.

After 8:20 p.m., Roberson began arguing with members of the family at the home and, police said, got into a car to hit the mother. The car hit her while she was trying to stop him, Crosby said. Then, he said, Roberson backed up to try and hit her again.

The woman jumped in her car to avoid being hit. No injuries were reported, but the woman’s driver’s side door, which was open, was “bent back towards the front tire,” Crosby said.

Crosby did not know the relationship between Roberson and the family.

If Roberson is convicted of the felony, he could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison, according to the S.C. Code of Laws.

As of Tuesday, Roberson had not been located by deputies, Crosby said.

If anyone sees Roberson, call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (843)726-7777 or (843)726-7519.