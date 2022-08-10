Police still searching for men who gunned man down at Memphis Motel 6

Memphis Police released images of a brazen crime. The pictures show three men holding high-powered weapons. Memphis Police said those men used those weapons to “open fire” and kill a man outside of a Memphis motel.

It happened on Sycamore View Rd. at a Motel 6 at about 7:10 p.m., police said.

PHOTOS: Gunmen wanted for Motel 6 murder

Memphis Police are looking for three men wanted for shooting another man to death at a Motel 6 on Sycamore View Road around 7:10 p.m. on August 8. Police said the men pulled up in a red car, got out, opened fire on the man and then took off in the red car. If you recognize these men, police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Holding high-powered rifles, police said the men ran up and unleashed a barrage of bullets after jumping from a red sedan, hitting, and killing the man.

“I see an AK47. I see what you would consider a ‘baby AK,’” said Bennie Cobb, a FOX13 law enforcement analyst and weapons trainer. Cobb owns Eagle Eye Security and Training and has spent years studying crime trends, too.

SEE MORE: Man shot to death at Motel 6 in Memphis, police say

Of the weapons, Cobb said they can be bought online.

“Some of the police agencies don’t have the firepower these guys have,” he said. “Some [officers] have them but they have to be rifle certified.

Our reporting uncovered a police report showing another shooting at the Motel 6 in January. The report said that a man driving found his windshield hit by a bullet.

Motel 6 was asked about previous occurrences of crime at the location this year, things like weapons and drug violations, the January shooting, if management is prepared to handle those issues, and if they have security onsite.

A spokesperson neglected to answer those questions and instead said they are working with police on the investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death that took place at the Motel 6 in Memphis. The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and we are doing everything we can to assist the police as they continue their investigation. Motel 6 is committed to ensuring a safe environment at our locations. We take a robust approach to education, response and training by providing our franchise owners with tools and resources to enhance safety procedures. Any other questions should be directed to police and local officials,” a Motel 6 spokesperson said in a statement sent to FOX13.

Story continues

Police have not caught the men responsible. Cobb said they are armed and dangerous.

Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers or homicide detectives with information.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: