Police still searching for missing 14-year-old Troy girl, vanished earlier this month

Police are still searching for a missing 14-year-old Troy girl who vanished earlier this month.

Ellie Carder was last seen during the evening of Jan. 31 in the area of E. Staunton Road and Michigan Avenue.

Troy Police told News Center 7 on Tuesday that they had no new information to report, but their focus continues to be areas of the Great Miami River.

On Feb. 6, police found her backpack while searching the Great Miami River near E. Main Street, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Last weekend, more than 50 volunteers searched that area.

Troy police have recently received assistance from Christian Aid Ministries, EquuSearch, and Wright Patterson Fire Services.

If you can provide any information or tips regarding Ellie Carder, contact the Troy Police Department of the Miami County Communications Center.