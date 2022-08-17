Police still searching for Northern California pair

Aug. 17—After receiving a report of a missing Northern California man and woman on Aug. 7, both the Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said they are continuing their investigation and have received several tips as to the pair's whereabouts.

According to officials, 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja left together to attend Hot August Nights in Reno, Nevada. The two had told family members that they had planned to return that night.

After the two failed to show up, the family of Pantoja reported her missing to the Nevada County Sheriff's Department. The family of Zavala reported his disappearance to the Yuba City Police Department.

"Cell phone pings were performed on both of their cell phones and the last known location of their phones was in Nevada County," Yuba City Police Department Lieutenant Michelle Brazil previously said in a statement. "The Nevada County Sheriff's Department has looked in the area where their phones last pinged, but they did not locate them."

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said it has continued to search the areas surrounding the last known phone pings, including any residences that were associated in rural Nevada County.

"Both agencies have received several citizen tips and have followed up on each of them, but unfortunately, those tips have not produced new leads," officials said. "The Yuba City Police Department and Nevada County Sheriff's Office are continuing to work together during this investigation and we will provide any new information as it becomes available."

Officials believe the pair was last seen driving a blue 2002 Ford Explorer with the California license plate 4SNS072.

If anyone has information regarding the pair's whereabouts, call the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4661.