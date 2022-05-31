Police still searching for person who shot man to death outside barber shop

Police are trying to track down the person who shot and killed a man outside a barber shop Saturday night.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill is learning more about what happened outside the barber shop in the Publix Shopping Plaza on Camp Creek.

On Tuesday, balloons and candles marked the spot where the victim died.

The barber doesn’t want to be identified and we’re disguising his voice for safety reasons. He said everything started with a fight between the two men.

“The customer came in and wanted a late haircut. He got his cut, the barber serviced him and as the barber was locking the door, as he got across the street to the parking lot, another man walked up to him and began arguing,” the barber said. “The dude got hurt, he was losing, and the other dude did what he did and he ran away.”

Atlanta police said they’re still searching for any security video in hopes of identifying the gunman.

“It’s very unfortunate. None of the barbers at this barbershop had anything or was involved with any of that. With any type of violence, two people are affected forever,” the barber said. “The person is going to go to jail if they get caught, and the other person, their family has to deal with a loss.”

It’s a harsh reality when it comes to gun violence, the barber said.

“A lot of people need to self-check,” he said.

That’s what the barber wished had happened that day.

“It’s better to just walk away. Why not just talk it out?” the barber said. “Men, women, whatever. Just work it out. I don’t think anything is worth your life.”