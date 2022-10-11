Police still searching for suspect after four shot over the weekend

Oct. 11—Four people were hospitalized after being shot on Saturday in St. Joseph, and the suspect is still at large.

The St. Joseph Police Department said the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

The victims were two 18-year-old males and two 19-year-old males. They reportedly left the scene but later arrived at the hospital to receive treatment for their wounds. Police said the wounds they sustained were to the lower portion of their bodies.

The reported addresses of the injured men are in the Kansas City and Liberty areas.

Initial police reports on the incident said it took place in Mollus Hall, a rental event center located in the 300 block of Illinois Avenue. However, the owner of Mollus said the violence occurred in the street outside the rental hall and in nearby parking areas.

Police Detective Brendan McGinnis said, "the incident was not a drive-by shooting and occurred in one location."

Those that have any information regarding this incident or the suspect are encouraged to call the St. Joseph Police Department.

