Police still searching for Wednesday robbery suspect

Mar. 31—ROCHESTER — Police remain on the hunt for a robbery suspect from a reported motor vehicle theft on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

At 9:32 a.m., the Rochester Police Department received a call from a man reporting his truck stolen on the 3000 block of Marion Road Southeast, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The caller said he was loading up his 2021 Chevrolet Silverado with tools when he heard a noise coming from his neighbor's shed. He walked to the shed and saw a man. The caller told the man to leave the shed. The man picked up a hammer and began walking toward the caller.

At that time, the man apparently realized the caller's Silverado was running on his driveway, so he got in the truck and drove away. The caller attempted to stop the theft by breaking a window on his truck.

The truck was later found on the 3400 block of Marion Road Southeast. Police set a perimeter and canvassed the area after a witness said the man was in the area. Police also activated the drone unit to assist. Police were unable to locate the man.